Suzuki is set to launch five new electric vehicle (EV) models by 2030, starting with the e Vitara SUV, produced in India.

Despite the challenging market conditions, the company remains committed to its $35 billion EV investment.

The e Vitara, an electrified version of the Grand Vitara, will compete with other midsize electric SUVs in India, with a price range of ₹21 lakh to ₹30 lakh.

Suzuki is assessing the EV market and has paused its EV launches in Europe

Very difficult time to introduce more EVs: Suzuki president

By Mudit Dube 12:12 pm Nov 10, 202412:12 pm

What's the story Suzuki has announced a temporary halt to its EV plans in Europe as it continues to assess the market. When asked about future electric car launches and if the company still plans to introduce five EVs by 2030, Suzuki's president Toshihiro Suzuki raised concerns about the current market situation. He said, "The sales of BEVs are slowing down, and affordable and cheap EVs from China are coming into the market, so it is a very difficult time to introduce BEVs."

Investment details

Suzuki's $35 billion EV investment and future models

Previously, Suzuki had revealed plans for five new EV models, which are expected to be launched before 2030. These vehicles are part of a $35 billion EV investment by the company and are meant to replace existing models like the S-Cross crossover and Ignis in Europe. The first of these planned EVs is the made-in-India e Vitara SUV, which was unveiled on November 4.

Strategy shift

Suzuki's diversified approach to future vehicle development

Toshihiro clarified that while the company is closely monitoring market trends, it doesn't mean a departure from BEV development. "All I can say is, look forward to it, but again, we have to keep watching how e Vitara sales will go and also how the market trends go," he said. "Although I said we have to monitor the situation, that does not mean we are leaving BEV development, so we are going to keep up the development."

Market competition

Suzuki's e Vitara SUV to compete with mid-size electric SUVs

The newly unveiled e Vitara SUV will take on other midsize electric SUVs in India when it launches in March. A Toyota derivative of the model is also expected to launch later. The e Vitara will be produced at Suzuki's Gujarat, India facility and is an electrified version of the Grand Vitara that is expected to be priced between ₹21 lakh and ₹30 lakh in the domestic market.