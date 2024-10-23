Summarize Simplifying... In short At the recent BRICS meeting, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the need for cooperation and proper handling of disputes to maintain peace.

They agreed that stable India-China relations would positively impact global peace and prosperity, and pledged to explore solutions to boundary issues.

PM Modi also expressed India's full support for China's upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation presidency.

This was their first formal interaction since 2019

'Manage differences, strengthen cooperation': What Xi told Modi at BRICS

By Chanshimla Varah 07:28 pm Oct 23, 202407:28 pm

What's the story Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks for the first time since 2019 on Wednesday in Kazan, Russia, on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. During the meeting, President Xi stressed managing differences and boosting cooperation, China's state broadcaster CCTV reported. The meeting followed an agreement between the two nations to resume patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh like it was before the Galwan skirmishes in April 2020.

Bilateral talks

Xi Jinping emphasizes cooperation, PM Modi echoes sentiment

"The two sides should strengthen communication and cooperation, properly handle divergences and differences, and realize each other's development dreams," Xi said during the meeting. PM Modi also echoed the sentiment by emphasizing the importance of handling disputes properly to maintain peace and tranquility. Both leaders agreed that Special Representatives on the India-China boundary question would meet soon to manage peace and explore solutions to boundary issues.

Global impact

Leaders highlight impact of stable India-China relations

The two leaders also agreed that stable, predictable, and amicable bilateral relations between India and China will have a positive impact on regional and global peace and prosperity. "It will also contribute to a multipolar Asia and a multipolar world. The leaders underlined the need to progress bilateral relations from a strategic and long-term perspective, enhance strategic communication, and explore cooperation to address developmental challenges," India's Ministry of External Affairs said.

SCO

PM Modi assured India's full support to China's SCO presidency

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that officials will now take the next steps to discuss enhancing strategic communication and stabilizing bilateral relations by utilizing the relevant official bilateral dialogue mechanisms, including those at the level of our respective foreign ministers. In closing, PM Modi assured India's full support for China's Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) presidency next year.

Border resolution

Agreement reached on LAC patrolling arrangements

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had announced on October 21 that an agreement had been reached on patrolling arrangements along the LAC. The agreement was reached after extensive discussions with Chinese interlocutors at diplomatic and military levels. China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian confirmed that a resolution had been reached on border conflicts with India, saying "We have reached a resolution on the relevant matter, will work with the Indian side to implement the solution."