Summarize Simplifying... In short Prime Minister Modi's second visit to Russia this year culminated in a meeting with President Putin, where they discussed the deep ties between India and Russia, and the peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.

Modi announced the opening of a new Indian consulate in Kazan, and Putin welcomed India's decision to establish a National Institute of Indian Studies there.

The BRICS Summit, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, concluded with the 'Kazan Declaration', welcoming five new members and representing a significant portion of the global population and economy. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

PM Modi met Putin at BRICS summit

Modi meets Putin, advocates peaceful resolution to Ukraine conflict

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:55 pm Oct 22, 202404:55 pm

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday at the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia. At their meeting, PM Modi emphasized India's dedication to peaceful conflict resolution, particularly in the context of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine situation. "We believe there should be peaceful solutions to conflicts. India is always ready to help bring peace," he said.

Diplomatic expansion

Modi announces new Indian consulate in Kazan

This summit is PM Modi's second visit to Russia this year, after he attended the India-Russia Annual Summit in Moscow in July. He was conferred Russia's highest civilian honor, the Order of St Andrew the Apostle, during that visit. In his meeting with Putin, PM Modi thanked President Putin for his hospitality and emphasized deep ties between India and Kazan. He also announced opening a new Indian consulate there to strengthen bilateral relations further.

Educational cooperation

Putin welcomes India's decision to open institute in Kazan

President Putin also acknowledged the strong strategic partnership between India and Russia while meeting PM Modi. He welcomed India's decision to open a National Institute of Indian Studies in Kazan and expressed optimism about future cooperation. The BRICS Summit, which has Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa as members, aims to promote a multipolar world order and enhance global economic discussions.

Summit conclusion

BRICS Summit concludes with 'Kazan Declaration'

The summit will end with a "Kazan Declaration," officially welcoming five new members to BRICS. The bloc constitutes a large portion of the world's population and economic output. Over the past 15 years, the BRICS grouping has transformed into a possible rival to Western-led global systems, representing nearly 40% of the global population and approximately 25% of global GDP.