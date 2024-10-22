Modi meets Putin, advocates peaceful resolution to Ukraine conflict
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday at the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia. At their meeting, PM Modi emphasized India's dedication to peaceful conflict resolution, particularly in the context of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine situation. "We believe there should be peaceful solutions to conflicts. India is always ready to help bring peace," he said.
Modi announces new Indian consulate in Kazan
This summit is PM Modi's second visit to Russia this year, after he attended the India-Russia Annual Summit in Moscow in July. He was conferred Russia's highest civilian honor, the Order of St Andrew the Apostle, during that visit. In his meeting with Putin, PM Modi thanked President Putin for his hospitality and emphasized deep ties between India and Kazan. He also announced opening a new Indian consulate there to strengthen bilateral relations further.
Putin welcomes India's decision to open institute in Kazan
President Putin also acknowledged the strong strategic partnership between India and Russia while meeting PM Modi. He welcomed India's decision to open a National Institute of Indian Studies in Kazan and expressed optimism about future cooperation. The BRICS Summit, which has Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa as members, aims to promote a multipolar world order and enhance global economic discussions.
BRICS Summit concludes with 'Kazan Declaration'
The summit will end with a "Kazan Declaration," officially welcoming five new members to BRICS. The bloc constitutes a large portion of the world's population and economic output. Over the past 15 years, the BRICS grouping has transformed into a possible rival to Western-led global systems, representing nearly 40% of the global population and approximately 25% of global GDP.