Next Article

Russia has designated LGBTQI+ activists as "extremists"

Russian LGBTQ+ club owner detained on extremism charges

By Riya Baibhawi 04:08 pm Apr 01, 202404:08 pm

What's the story As Russia intensifies its crackdown against what it calls "extremism", authorities have arrested the owner of an LGBTQ+ club in Orenburg. The arrest took place at a Moscow airport three days ago, according to the OVD-Info rights group. The charges against the club owner include alleged collaboration with advocates of what Russian authorities term as the "international LGBT movement."

Context

Why does this story matter?

The story comes just days after a Russian court ordered the detention of 'Pose' bar's administrator and art director for allegedly running an "extremist organization." If convicted, all those implicated could face imprisonment for up to ten years. This is the first criminal prosecution case since Russia's ban on the so-called "international LGBT movement" in November under which LGBTQ+ activists were designated as "extremists." Notably, this aligns with President Vladimir Putin's advocacy for family and "traditional values."

Twitter Post

Visuals: Russia's first detention under LGBTQ+ rule

Law amendment

Timeline of Russia's intensifying anti-LGBTQ legislation

The Russian government has been steadily intensifying its anti-LGBTQ legislation since 2013, when it outlawed the promotion of "non-traditional" relationships to minors. In December 2022, President Putin broadened the law to criminalize any favorable public reference to LGBTQ+ people or relationships. Additional restrictions were enforced in July 2023, when legislators banned medical procedures and administrative processes that permit gender changes. This was followed by the Russian supreme court's enanctment of the "LGBT movement" ban in November 2023.

Amnesty International

Amnesty International voices concern over arrests

As the situation exacerbates, the Amnesty International released a statement, which said, "The fears of LGBTQ individuals and human rights activists since the close of last year have now become a reality." In an online statement, the human rights organization appealed to international authorities to press Russian officials to reconsider the homophobic verdict and immediately cease persecution of the LGBTQ+ community.