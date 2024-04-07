Next Article

North Korean missile use in Ukraine sparks US deployment plans

By Chanshimla Varah 12:43 pm Apr 07, 202412:43 pm

What's the story North Korea has been accused of allegedly supplying Russia with its latest nuclear-capable ballistic missiles, which are being used in the latter's assault on Ukraine, Bloomberg reported. The United States, South Korea, and other nations believe these missiles to be the Hwasong-11s, known for their precision and range of 380 to 800 kilometers. This addition to Russia's arsenal provides President Vladimir Putin with an expanded range of military options.

Battlefield testing

North Korean missiles used in Russia-Ukraine conflict

A top US general said Russia's use of North Korean missiles in its ongoing conflict with Ukraine provides Pyongyang with an unprecedented opportunity to test its weapons under combat conditions. General Charles Flynn, the commanding general of the US Army Pacific, suggests this could potentially enhance their performance. "I don't believe that in my recent memory that the North Korean military has had a battlefield laboratory quite like the Russians are affording them to have in Ukraine," Flynn stated.

Strategic response

US plans missile deployment in Indo-Pacific region

Flynn expressed concerns that North Korea could gain valuable insights about their weapons that "they would otherwise not have access to absent a conflict" like the one in Ukraine. He also revealed plans for the US to station mid-range missile systems in the Indo-Pacific region soon, although he did not provide specifics about timing or locations. This decision could potentially agitate China, which has previously voiced opposition to such deployments.

Combat usage

North Korean missiles used in Ukraine invasion

Reports from Kharkiv, Ukraine, indicate that Russian forces have used North Korean missiles around 50 times since the invasion began. Weapons experts suggest these missiles share similarities with Russia's Iskander series in terms of size and flight dynamics. A study by a prominent international policy think tank last year suggested that the US Patriot air defense system has been largely successful against Russia's missiles.

Reciprocal aid

Russia's alleged support bolsters North Korea

In exchange for the missiles, believed to be worth billions of dollars, Russia is reportedly providing North Korea with food, raw materials, and parts for weapons manufacturing. South Korean officials argue this has helped North Korean leader Kim Jong Un improve food security and advance his weapons systems. Flynn described North Korea's ongoing missile testing as concerning and destabilizing.