By Chanshimla Varah 05:38 pm Apr 06, 202405:38 pm

What's the story Pakistan has responded to India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh's warning that if terrorists attempt to disrupt peace in India and flee, it will enter Pakistan and kill them. In a press release, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan, labeled them as "provocative." "Such myopic an irresponsible behavior not only undermines regional peace but also impedes the prospects of constructive engagement in the long term," it said.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Relations between India and Pakistan have deteriorated since a 2019 attack on a CRPF convoy in Kashmir's Pulwama by Pakistan-based militants claimed the lives of 40 personnel. The relationship has deteriorated even more after New Delhi repealed Article 370 of the Constitution, which removed Jammu and Kashmir's special status and split the former state into two union territories.

Pakistan

'India habitually resorts to hateful rhetoric to fuel hyper-nationalistic sentiments'

In its statement, Pakistan also alleged that the Indian government "habitually resorts to hateful rhetoric to fuel hyper-nationalistic sentiments, unapologetically exploiting such discourse for electoral gains." "India's assertion of it preparedness to extra-judicially execute more civilians, arbitrarily pronounced as terrorists, inside Pakistan constitutes a clear admission of culpability." "Pakistan stands resolute in its intent and ability to safeguard its sovereignty against any act of aggression, as demonstrated by its robust response to India's reckless incursion in February 2019," it added.

Reaction

Pakistan labels Singh's comments as 'provocative'

Singh's remarks were in response to an article by The Guardian that India has executed 20 terrorists in Pakistan since 2020 to prevent a Pulwama-like attack in the future. The report claimed that behind the killings were India's Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) sleeper cells, which mostly operated out of the United Arab Emirates. Appearing to respond to the report, Singh said, "If that terrorist will run towards Pakistan [from India], Pakistan mein ghus ke marenge."

Twitter Post

Check out Pakistan's response here

Denial

India refutes allegations of targeted killings

He added that India wishes to maintain amicable relations with all of its neighbors because, in the past, it has never targeted or taken the first steps toward attacking any country. While the Guardian report implicated Indian intelligence agencies in the deaths of approximately 20 terrorists in Pakistan, India's External Affairs Ministry categorically denied these allegations. The ministry emphasized that conducting targeted killings in foreign countries was "not the government of India's policy."