Summarize Simplifying... In short The first Tuesday of November became the US's Presidential voting day due to early laws requiring electors to meet in December, making November a suitable choice.

The specific day, Tuesday, was chosen as it allowed for travel time to polling places without clashing with religious observances.

Despite modern challenges and calls for more accessible voting days, this tradition continues, with some arguing that changing it could improve voter turnout. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The practice dates back to the 1840s

Why first Tuesday of November is US's Presidential voting day

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:13 pm Oct 22, 202403:13 pm

What's the story The United States has a long-standing tradition of holding its presidential elections on the first Tuesday in November. The practice, which dates back to the 1840s, was first established for practical reasons relevant to that time. In the 1800s, November was seen as an ideal month for elections as it followed the harvest season and preceded harsh winter weather.

Historical context

Early laws and technological advancements shaped election timing

Early laws mandated electors to meet in December, requiring states to vote 34 days earlier. This legal structure made November a perfect choice for elections. Further, before the 1850s, states used to vote on different days without much problem due to slow communication. However, with railroads and telegraphs, election results started spreading quickly. This led to fears of voter influence and fraud.

Standardization

Congress set uniform election date in 1845

To quell such concerns, Congress set a uniform election date in 1845. They declared "the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November" as Election Day. This particular timing was selected to avoid clashes with All Saints's Day on November 1 and monthly bookkeeping practices. The first election under this law was held in 1848, setting a precedent for future US elections.

Practical considerations

Why was Tuesday chosen for voting?

The selection of Tuesday for voting was also a practical decision. Many voters then had to travel to polling places in county seats. As traveling on Sunday was frowned upon for religious reasons, Monday became a travel day, making Tuesday the perfect day for voting. This weekday voting tradition, practical in the 1800s, is now viewed as a hurdle for many modern workers who find it hard to take time off work.

Modern challenges

Calls for more accessible voting days persist

In recent years, there have been calls for more accessible voting days like weekends. Proponents argue that this would make it easier for people to vote without having to take time off work. While early voting and mail-in ballots offer some flexibility, many believe that changing the traditional Tuesday voting day could further improve voter turnout. Despite the ongoing debates, the tradition of Tuesday voting continues to be upheld in the US.