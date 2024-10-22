Summarize Simplifying... In short Royal Caribbean, a cruise giant, is facing a lawsuit for negligence after a former stateroom attendant, Arvin Joseph Mirasol, was found guilty of producing child pornography.

The lawsuit accuses the company of not adequately warning guests or training staff, despite previous similar incidents.

The company has yet to comment on the allegations, which include failing to inform passengers serviced by Mirasol and accusations of him filming adults without consent. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The case is being handled by the Southern District of Florida

Cameras in passengers' bathroom: Cruise giant Royal Caribbean faces lawsuit

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:16 pm Oct 22, 202402:16 pm

What's the story A class-action lawsuit has been filed against cruise giant, Royal Caribbean International, and a former crew member in the United States. The legal action comes after hidden cameras were discovered on the Symphony of the Seas ship. The case is being handled by the Southern District of Florida, representing passenger "Jane Doe" and possibly others. The suit claims nearly 1,000 passengers were secretly filmed in a bathroom aboard the vessel.

Guilty plea

Former crew member pleads guilty to child pornography charges

A former stateroom attendant from the Philippines, Arvin Joseph Mirasol, has pleaded guilty to producing child pornography. Mirasol was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison after he admitted to the crime. His illicit activities were discovered when a guest discovered a hidden camera under their bathroom sink on February 25 and informed ship security. Mirasol was then held until the Symphony of the Seas docked at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale.

Negligence claims

Lawsuit accuses Royal Caribbean of negligence

The lawsuit blames Royal Caribbean for not warning guests or training staff properly, despite similar incidents in the past. Attorney Jason Margulies said, "Sexual assaults, including voyeurism, aboard cruise ships is at an all-time high and needs to be addressed." The complaint notes the company knew about such issues since March 2023 but didn't take adequate steps. It also notes 26 sexual assaults on RCCL cruises in 2023 and 22 in 2022.

No comment

Royal Caribbean silent on lawsuit allegations

Till now, Royal Caribbean International has not released any statement on the lawsuit. The suit claims that the company failed to inform other passengers serviced by Mirasol between December 1, 2023, and February 26, 2024. The complaint also contains allegations of Mirasol filming adults without their consent and posting the images online. He is also accused of hiding under passengers' beds to spy on them.