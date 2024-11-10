Summarize Simplifying... In short Kia has unveiled the EV9 ADVNTR, a concept electric SUV designed for extreme terrains, and the PV5 WKND-R, a versatile electric van for outdoor adventures.

The EV9 ADVNTR is a taller, off-road version of the standard EV9, while the PV5 WKND-R, described as a "Swiss Army Knife on wheels," features off-road tires, hydro-turbine wheels for battery recharging, and a modular interior.

Both vehicles showcase innovative features like roof racks, solar panels, and unique storage solutions for gear and outdoor cooking essentials.

What's the story Kia Motors has unveiled two futuristic electric vehicle (EV) concepts, the EV9 ADVNTR and PV5 WKNDR, at the 2024 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. Both the models are purpose-built for off-road adventures. The EV9 is already an existing model in global markets, including India, while the PV5 is a new entry in Kia's Purpose Beyond Vehicles (PBV) range.

Model details

EV9 ADVNTR: A reimagined version for off-roading enthusiasts

The EV9 ADVNTR is a reimagined version of the standard EV9, an all-electric three-row SUV that was recently launched in India. This concept model sports custom front and rear fascias, sturdy rocker panels, and black wheel arch cladding. It is three inches taller than its standard counterpart, making it more off-road capable. The vehicle also gets a roof rack for carrying camping gear or luggage.

Van features

PV5 WKND-R: A versatile electric van for outdoor adventures

The PV5 WKNDR is a versatile electric van, part of Kia's PBV range designed for commercial uses like delivery services. The WKNDR concept outfits this battery-electric van with dedicated off-road tires and hydro-turbine wheels that can recharge its batteries. Described by Kia as "a Swiss Army Knife on wheels," the vehicle boasts a modular interior that can be efficiently customized to maximize space and function.

Unique attributes

Innovative features of the PV5 WKND concept

The PV5 WKNDR concept comes with a unique "Gear Head" feature, offering sheltered storage for gear when stationary. This innovative design allows maximum utilization of cabin space and easy access to belongings. It can also double up as a mobile pantry for outdoor cooking enthusiasts. The vehicle also comes with solar panels for battery recharging and an onboard compressor that can adjust tire pressure or inflate a mattress during camping trips.