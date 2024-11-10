Kia reveals concept electric SUV made for extreme terrains
Kia Motors has unveiled two futuristic electric vehicle (EV) concepts, the EV9 ADVNTR and PV5 WKNDR, at the 2024 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. Both the models are purpose-built for off-road adventures. The EV9 is already an existing model in global markets, including India, while the PV5 is a new entry in Kia's Purpose Beyond Vehicles (PBV) range.
EV9 ADVNTR: A reimagined version for off-roading enthusiasts
The EV9 ADVNTR is a reimagined version of the standard EV9, an all-electric three-row SUV that was recently launched in India. This concept model sports custom front and rear fascias, sturdy rocker panels, and black wheel arch cladding. It is three inches taller than its standard counterpart, making it more off-road capable. The vehicle also gets a roof rack for carrying camping gear or luggage.
PV5 WKND-R: A versatile electric van for outdoor adventures
The PV5 WKNDR is a versatile electric van, part of Kia's PBV range designed for commercial uses like delivery services. The WKNDR concept outfits this battery-electric van with dedicated off-road tires and hydro-turbine wheels that can recharge its batteries. Described by Kia as "a Swiss Army Knife on wheels," the vehicle boasts a modular interior that can be efficiently customized to maximize space and function.
Innovative features of the PV5 WKND concept
The PV5 WKNDR concept comes with a unique "Gear Head" feature, offering sheltered storage for gear when stationary. This innovative design allows maximum utilization of cabin space and easy access to belongings. It can also double up as a mobile pantry for outdoor cooking enthusiasts. The vehicle also comes with solar panels for battery recharging and an onboard compressor that can adjust tire pressure or inflate a mattress during camping trips.