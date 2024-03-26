Kia Motors enhances Seltos SUV with two new automatic variants
Kia Motors has expanded its Seltos mid-size SUV's portfolio, with the launch of two fresh automatic variants, namely the HTK+ petrol CVT and HTK+ diesel AT. The latest additions are competitively priced at Rs. 15.40 lakh and Rs. 16.90 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively, making them the most affordable options in their respective automatic categories. Let's have a look at what they offer.
New variants offer greater value for money
The newly introduced HTK+ petrol CVT model is priced Rs. 1.20 lakh lower than the earlier available HTX variant, which was retailing at Rs. 16.60 lakh (ex-showroom). In a similar vein, the fresh Seltos HTK+ diesel AT trim is cheaper by Rs. 1.30 lakh compared to its predecessor, the HTX. These price adjustments make the new models more appealing to potential buyers looking for budget-friendly automatic vehicles.
Noteworthy feature additions
The Seltos HTK+ models boast several impressive features such as LED DRLs, 16-inch alloy wheels, a smart key, and an engine start-stop button. They also offer automatic climate control, rear defogger, rear wiper and washer, cruise control, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and steering-mounted controls for added convenience. Furthermore, an 8.0-inch touchscreen system with wireless phone projection enhances the overall driving experience.
What's missing in the new Seltos HTK+ models?
While the HTK+ models offer attractive features, they miss out on some amenities available in the HTX variants. These include a panoramic sunroof, LED headlamps, and 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. They also miss out on a soft-touch dashboard, a flat-bottom steering wheel, a 10.25-inch screen with wireless phone projection, voice recognition, dual-zone climate control, and ambient lighting. This comparison helps buyers understand what they might be foregoing when choosing budget-friendly trims.