Second-generation Kia K4 features a panoramic sunroof

Kia Motors unveils second-generation K4 sedan embracing new design philosophy

By Pradnesh Naik 01:06 pm Mar 22, 202401:06 pm

What's the story South Korean auto giant Kia Motors has unveiled its second-generation K4 sedan, boasting a novel design influenced by the brand's new 'Opposites United' aesthetic philosophy. This refreshed sporty model is poised to take over from the Forte in the carmaker's global lineup. The K4 is scheduled to make its first public appearance on March 27 at the upcoming New York Auto Show.

Design

K4 sedan showcases distinctive 'twist logic' exterior

The exterior design of the new-generation K4 is a result of 'Twist Logic' philosophy, a method that involves squares arranged logically but twisted in an unconventional way. This design strategy aligns with Kia's recent models such as the Carnival, EV5, and EV9. The sedan sports sharp L-shaped vertical LED headlamps, a compact tiger nose grille, and diamond-cut alloy wheels. The rear door handles are seamlessly integrated into the C-pillar for a streamlined appearance.

Interiors

Interior features and color options

The K4's interior presents a Slate Green theme, supplemented by additional color options like Canyon Brown, Onyx Black, and Medium Gray. The driver's and passenger's doors showcase unique color pairings. However, the car's focal point is a dual-screen display with minimal physical buttons and a rotary controller beneath it. The two-spoke steering wheel features an off-center Kia emblem for an extra touch of elegance.

Rivals

Market launch and competition for the new-generation sedan

The K4 is projected to enter the US market later this year, where it will rival premium models such as the Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla, and Hyundai ELANTRA. However, Kia Motors has no plans to launch the K4 in India due to its emphasis on SUVs. Instead, the automaker plans to introduce a new sub-4-meter lifestyle SUV called Clavis on our shores in the coming months.