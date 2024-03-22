Next Article

Volkswagen Virtus rolls on 16-inch designer alloy wheels

Volkswagen showcases Virtus GT Plus Sport concept: Check features

By Pradnesh Naik 01:01 pm Mar 22, 202401:01 pm

What's the story Volkswagen introduced a range of new models at its Annual Brand Conference 2024 in India. This included the much-anticipated Virtus GT Plus Sport concept. The mid-size sedan was presented in its final production-ready design, suggesting a possible launch in our market in the coming months. The concept model bears a design resemblance to the GT Plus Sport variant of its mid-size SUV sibling, the Taigun.

Design

First, take a look at the design of the sedan

The Virtus GT Plus Sport's exterior is characterized by tinted headlamps and a Carbon Steel Gray-colored roof. The car displays red GT insignia on the grille, fender, and rear profile, which are complemented by dark chrome door handles on the sides and red brake calipers on the front wheels. Additional elements such as the front grille, trapezoidal wings, diffuser, ORVMs, window line, 16-inch designer wheels, and spoiler are coated in a glossy black paint scheme.

Interiors

A glimpse at the interior of Virtus GT Plus Sport

The interior of the Virtus concept model is embellished with black leatherette seats with gray stitching. The sedan also features a black roof headliner and glossy black dashboard accents. The multifunctional 'Sport' steering wheel is highlighted with gray stitching, red-colored accents, and a GT insert. Aluminum pedals and glossy black finishes on grab handles, roof lamp housing, and sun visors round off the cabin design.

Powertrain

A 1.5-liter turbo-petrol motor powers the sporty concept

The Virtus GT Plus Sport concept is powered by a 1.5-liter, inline-four-cylinder, TSI EVO, turbo-petrol engine that delivers a maximum power of 148hp and 250Nm of peak torque. A seven-speed DSG gearbox manages the sedan's transmission duties, while a six-speed manual unit may also be on offer. This potent engine and flexible transmission options hint at a remarkable performance for the forthcoming model.

Other models

New variants introduced for Volkswagen's Taigun compact SUV

Volkswagen has also introduced two new variants for its Taigun mid-size SUV called the GT Plus Sport and GT Line. The variant structure of the rugged offering has now been reorganized to include three main trims, namely Chrome, Sport, and GT Edge. Reservations for these new variants have already started, suggesting a forthcoming launch in the coming weeks.