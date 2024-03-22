Next Article

The EXTER is one of the best-selling compact cars for Hyundai in India

Hyundai EXTER's waiting period reduced to 16 weeks this month

By Pradnesh Naik Mar 22, 2024

What's the story Hyundai's popular micro-SUV, the EXTER, now has a reduced waiting period of up to 16 weeks in India, this March. Since its debut in July last year, the compact model has consistently upheld a strong sales record in the competitive sub-4m SUV category on our shores. Primarily rivaling the Tata Punch, the car is available in seven distinct models: EX, EX (O), S, S (O), SX, SX (O), and SX (O) Connect. Prices start at Rs. 6.13 lakh (ex-showroom).

Timeline

Shorter delivery wait time for EXTER

Prospective buyers of the Hyundai EXTER can anticipate a significantly reduced delivery wait time this month, down to a maximum of 16 weeks from the earlier 38 weeks. However, it's important to note that the waiting period can fluctuate based on the specific model selected. The entry-level EX and EX (O) variants, as well as the high-end petrol manual SX (O) Connect trims, have varying wait times that span from four to 16 weeks.

Specs

Take a look at the new-age micro-SUV

Hyundai EXTER flaunts multiple 'Parametric' design elements and gets bumper-mounted projector halogen headlamps, H-shaped LED DRLs, a gloss black grille, H-shaped LED taillights, and 15-inch designer dual-tone wheels. Inside, the SUV boasts a minimalist dual-tone dashboard and features a voice-enabled electric sunroof, an 8.0-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, a wireless charger, and cruise control. The car draws power from a 1.2-liter, naturally-aspirated, petrol engine that delivers 81hp/113Nm.