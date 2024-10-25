Summarize Simplifying... In short India and China have begun disengaging troops and removing temporary structures along the disputed Line of Actual Control (LAC), following an agreement endorsed by both nations' leaders.

Despite this progress, military officials suggest that current deployments may continue through winter due to unresolved issues.

The agreement also includes a consensus on patrolling and grazing activities, with the aim of reducing confrontations and normalizing relations affected by the 2020 Galwan clash.

India, China begin LAC disengagement, remove temporary tents

What's the story India and China have started disengaging troops at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, CNN-News18 quoted sources as saying. The development comes after an agreement to end a nearly four-year-long military standoff. Temporary tents have been removed from the friction points of Depsang and Demchok. Local commanders are overseeing the current disengagement under broad terms set at a senior level.

Progress in disengagement, joint verification to follow

Defense sources said that nearly 40% of temporary structures have been removed and they expect to reach 60% soon. After the complete removal of structures, there will be a joint verification by land and air. This agreement was endorsed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the BRICS Summit in Russia. They also directed efforts to revive bilateral dialogue mechanisms to normalize relations affected by the 2020 Galwan clash.

'Broad consensus' on patrolling, grazing activities: Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh underscored a "broad consensus" on patrolling and grazing in traditional areas at the Chanakya Defence Dialogue 2024 in New Delhi. He stressed that "solutions will emerge" through continuous dialogue. Despite progress, military officials indicate that current deployments in eastern Ladakh may persist through winter due to complex issues remaining unresolved. The situation in Depsang has been tense since 2020 when Chinese troops blocked Indian access to several patrol points.

Troop disengagement expected to resolve LAC issues

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced the agreement would lead to troop disengagement and eventual resolution of LAC issues from 2020. The withdrawal process is expected to be lengthy as winter approaches, requiring detailed agreements on de-escalation modalities. Reports suggest both sides agreed on patrolling arrangements with limited troop numbers to reduce confrontations. A former Indian diplomat cautioned against repeating past resolutions like the Doklam standoff, where Chinese troops later strengthened their positions.