During a summit, he highlighted the doubling of India-ASEAN trade to over $130 billion in the past decade and called for a timely review of the ASEAN-India FTA.

The announcement was made during the 21st ASEAN-India Summit

PM Modi unveils 10-point plan to boost ASEAN-India ties

By Chanshimla Varah 07:37 pm Oct 10, 202407:37 pm

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unveiled a 10-point plan to strengthen the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Partnership at the 21st ASEAN-India Summit in Vientiane, Laos. The plan includes doubling scholarships at Nalanda University, inviting ASEAN leaders to participate in the 'Plant a Tree for Mother' campaign, and celebrating 2025 as the ASEAN-India Year of Tourism. Further, it calls for a review of the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement by 2025 and enhancing disaster resilience with an allocation of $5 million from India.

Health and digital resilience among PM's proposals

The plan also seeks to build health resilience through a new Health Ministers's track and strengthen digital and cyber resilience through regular ASEAN-India Cyber Policy Dialogue. A workshop on green hydrogen is also part of the proposal, highlighting India's commitment to sustainable energy solutions. "India-ASEAN friendship, coordination dialogue and cooperation is very important at a time when several parts of the world are facing conflicts and tensions," he said.

PM Modi emphasizes ASEAN-India ties at summit

During his address at the summit, PM Modi reiterated India's support for ASEAN Unity, Centrality and Outlook on the Indo-Pacific. He pointed out that India-ASEAN trade had doubled to over $130 billion in the last 10 years. The PM also stressed the need to complete a review of the ASEAN-India FTA (AITIGA) in a time-bound manner to harness greater economic potential for both communities.

Modi's visit marks a decade of India's 'Act East' policy

PM Modi's visit to Laos comes as India celebrates 10 years of its "Act East" policy, which aims at strengthening ties with the Southeast Asian nations. India shares strong strategic and trade relations with several Asean members, including Singapore, Indonesia and Vietnam. The East Asia Summit, which was launched in 2005, includes these nations along with Australia, China, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand Russia and the United States.