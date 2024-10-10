Summarize Simplifying... In short Prime Minister Modi's visit to Laos marks a decade of India's 'Act East' policy, aimed at strengthening ties with Southeast Asian nations.

The trip will include bilateral meetings with ASEAN leaders, discussions on peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, and cultural exchanges, such as witnessing a Laotian Ramayana performance.

Laos visit opportunity to discuss challenges to peace, stability: Modi

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:57 pm Oct 10, 2024

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Vientiane, Laos on Thursday on the invitation of his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone. The visit comes ahead of two important meetings—the East Asia Summit and the Asean-India Summit—on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit. PM Modi said the summits provide an opportunity "to discuss challenges to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific and chart a course for future cooperation with the regional bloc."

Diplomatic engagements

Modi to hold bilateral meetings with Asean leaders

During his visit, PM Modi will also hold bilateral meetings with leaders of the ASEAN states. He stressed that the East Asia Summit will provide a platform to discuss challenges to peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. "I will join the Asean leaders to review progress in our comprehensive strategic partnership and chart the future direction of our cooperation," he said.

Strategic ties

Modi's visit marks a decade of India's 'Act East' policy

PM Modi's visit to Laos comes as India celebrates 10 years of its "Act East" policy, which aims at strengthening ties with the Southeast Asian nations. India shares strong strategic and trade relations with several Asean members, including Singapore, Indonesia and Vietnam. The East Asia Summit, which was launched in 2005, includes these nations along with Australia, China, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand Russia and the United States.

Cultural connections

India's cultural ties with Southeast Asia

Apart from strategic and trade relations, PM Modi also emphasized India's cultural and civilizational ties with Southeast Asia, especially Laos. These ties are further deepened by a common heritage of Buddhism and the Ramayana. "I look forward to my meetings with the Lao PDR leadership to further strengthen our bilateral ties," he said.

Cultural exchange

Modi to witness Laotian Ramayana performance

Apart from attending the ASEAN-India Summit, PM Modi is also scheduled to attend a dinner hosted by Siphandone and participate in at least two bilateral meetings. He will also witness a Phralak Phraram or Laotian Ramayana performance, a popular Lao adaptation of the ancient epic brought to Laos by Buddhist missions centuries ago. These performances usually feature dancers, musicians, and artists and are often part of Lao New Year celebrations.