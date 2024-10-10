Summarize Simplifying... In short Union Minister Piyush Goyal shared an emotional memory of Ratan Tata's visit to his home for breakfast, where Tata's humility and kindness left a lasting impression.

Goyal also praised Tata's passion for national development, recalling their discussions about building India's internet infrastructure.

The minister highlighted Tata's dedication to the country, emphasizing his kindness not only to the hosts but also to the server at breakfast.

Ratan Tata passed away on Wednesday

Video: Piyush Goyal gets emotional remembering Ratan Tata

By Chanshimla Varah 01:55 pm Oct 10, 202401:55 pm

What's the story Union Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Piyush Goyal broke down during a live interview with India Today TV on Thursday as he recalled his time spent with the late Ratan Tata. The former Tata Group chief passed away at the age of 86 while undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. "Every moment spent with him is a fond memory," an emotional Goyal told India Today TV's Rahul Kanwal.

Goyal recalls cherished moments with Tata

Goyal also shared a fond memory of Tata coming to his home for breakfast a few years ago. He remembered how Tata was immensely happy and grateful for the simple idli dosa vada sambar served. "Just before he was leaving, he asked my wife would you like to have a picture with me, and obviously everybody wanted a picture with him, it was such a cherished moment...," Goyal added.

Goyal praises Tata's passion for national development

The Union Minister also recalled his conversations with Tata on building India's internet infrastructure. "He (Ratan Tata) was only passionate about what he could do for the country...," Goyal said in the interview. In another interview with ANI, Goyal got emotional talking about how kind Tata was when he invited the industrialist for breakfast at his Mumbai home. "He was so kind to all of us...He was so kind to the server who was serving the breakfast," Goyal said.

Goyal recalls having breakfast with Tata