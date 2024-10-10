Summarize Simplifying... In short The Maharashtra Cabinet has passed a resolution to award the 'Bharat Ratna' to Ratan Tata, recognizing his exceptional service and philanthropic efforts.

Tata, who passed away at 86, was known for his dedication to animal welfare and healthcare for the underprivileged.

As the former Chairman of Tata Sons and head of two major philanthropic trusts, his contributions to society have left a lasting impact. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Ratan Tata passed away on Wednesday

Maharashtra Cabinet passes resolution to award Ratan Tata 'Bharat Ratna'

By Chanshimla Varah 01:40 pm Oct 10, 202401:40 pm

What's the story The Maharashtra Cabinet on Thursday passed a resolution urging the central government to posthumously confer the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, on industrialist Ratan Tata. Shiv Sena leader Rahool Kanal had written a letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde asking him to propose Tata's name for this recognition on Wednesday. In his letter to Shinde, Kanal said the Bharat Ratna would be a fitting tribute to Tata, who personified values of kindness, integrity and selfless service.

Letter details

Shiv Sena leader's plea for Tata's Bharat Ratna nomination

He wrote, "Shri Tata Ji was not only a visionary leader but also a compassionate humanitarian." "His philanthropic efforts towards the welfare of stray animals, providing shelter through his five-star hotels across India, demonstrated his commitment to the voiceless members of our society," Kanal added in his letter. "Furthermore, his dedication to establishing cancer hospitals for the underprivileged showcased his unwavering belief in the right to health and dignity for all individuals, regardless of their socioeconomic status."

Silent tribute

Maharashtra Cabinet pays tribute to Tata

The Maharashtra Cabinet, headed by CM Shinde and his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, paid tribute to Tata on Thursday by observing a minute of silence. Tata passed away late Wednesday at the age of 86 after a brief illness. He was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Monday after a sudden drop in blood pressure and was in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Philanthropy and honor

Tata's contributions and the Bharat Ratna award

Tata was the Chairman of Tata Sons from 1991 till his retirement in 2012. He also headed Ratan Tata Trust and Dorabji Tata Trust, two of India's largest private-sector-promoted philanthropic trusts. The Bharat Ratna, instituted on January 2, 1954, is conferred for "exceptional service or performance of the highest order." The award initially recognized achievements in arts, literature, science and public service but was expanded to include "any field of human endeavor" in December 2011.