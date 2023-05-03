Lifestyle

Flying to Laos? Don't forget to buy these souvenirs

Written by Anujj Trehaan May 03, 2023

These souvenirs from Laos are perfect to get home

Laos offers the perfect blend of scenic landscapes, thrilling wildlife, and stunning nature, which makes it a travel destination one simply can't get enough of. What further adds to the excitement of visiting this country, which is lovingly called the land of a million elephants, is its local products as souvenirs that speak volumes about its culture and traditions. Grab these five of them.

Khun Boron dolls

With a peculiar red appearance and eccentric facial expressions, these dolls can only be found in Laos and are based on two characters from the legend of Khun Boron. The story is that the inhabitants of Xieng Dong-Xieng Thong killed a holy buffalo, post which a gigantic liana rose from its nostrils and covered the sun. Two servants (dolls) sacrificed their lives fighting it.

Elephant slippers

Slippers are among the most popular, commonly available, and traditional Laos products that you can score as souvenirs. These warm footwear feature elephant prints and are incredibly warm, comfortable, durable, and portable. Available in a variety of colors and sizes, there is a pair for everyone up for grabs, so make sure you are buying them for family and friends too.

Lao coffee

Coffee in Laos is the fifth largest export product and the country takes pride in it. It largely produces Robusta and Arabica, both of which are strong and available as both ground coffee and coffee beans. You will find a host of organic coffees throughout the markets which are grown by a whopping 20,000 coffee-farming families nestled there.

Saa paper

Saa paper is another traditionally rich item from Laos that you can take back home. This stunning paper is made using the Saa tree's bark and its pulp, and the locals use it often to wrap gifts. However, you are also likely to find lamps, notebooks, and lanterns made from them, so do get your hands on your favorite one.

Bamboo straws

Bamboo straws are ordinary but what makes them a special pick from Laos is the fact that they are handmade, versatile, reusable, and inexpensive. Locals use them to drink their favorite fruit shakes and retain them to care for the environment. So when you are scanning the markets of Laos, add to your cart some packs of these straws to take back home.