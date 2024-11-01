Summarize Simplifying... In short Donald Trump has pledged to bolster US-India relations and protect Hindu Americans from the "anti-religion agenda" of the radical left.

He criticized the violence against minorities in Bangladesh and blamed Biden and Harris for ignoring these issues.

Donald Trump sends Diwali greetings

Trump promises stronger India ties, condemns attack on Bangladesh's Hindus

By Chanshimla Varah 11:41 am Nov 01, 202411:41 am

What's the story Former United States President Donald Trump has promised to strengthen ties with India days ahead of the US presidential elections. In a social media post sending Diwali greetings, he said he would strengthen ties with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom he called a "good friend." He also slammed current President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for allegedly ignoring Hindus around the world and in the US.

Trump criticizes Biden and Harris's stance on Hindus

"We will also protect Hindu Americans against the anti-religion agenda of the radical left. We will fight for your freedom," Trump said, emphasizing his dedication to strengthening US-India relations under his administration. He also spoke about the violence in Bangladesh after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation, condemning attacks on Hindus, Christians, and other minorities amid political turmoil.

Trump condemns violence against minorities in Bangladesh

"I strongly condemn the barbaric violence against Hindus, Christians, and other minorities who are getting attacked and looted by mobs in Bangladesh, which remains in a total state of chaos," Trump said. He implied that such incidents wouldn't have happened during his presidency and blamed Biden and Harris for ignoring these issues. Notably, this is the first time that Trump has spoken on the issue of Bangladesh.

Trump criticizes Democratic rivals' economic policies

Apart from his remarks on religious matters, Trump also slammed Biden and Harris's economic policies. He alleged that Harris would hurt small businesses with more regulations and taxes. On the other hand, he boasted of his previous administration's record in slashing taxes and regulations, saying "Kamala Harris will destroy your small businesses with more regulations and higher taxes. By contrast, I cut taxes, cut regulations...and built the greatest economy in history."

Trump's remarks amid closely contested elections

Trump's remarks come as he finds himself in a tight race against Harris in what experts are calling one of the closest elections in American history. The result is likely to depend on seven swing states: Georgia, Michigan, Arizona, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Wisconsin, and Nevada. To become president, a contender must receive a majority of the 538 electoral votes, with 270 being the magic number. The US presidential election day is scheduled for November 5.