Peanut was taken from its owner

New York officials seize Instagram-famous squirrel Peanut

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:39 am Nov 01, 202411:39 am

What's the story Peanut, a popular pet squirrel, was recently taken from its owner Mark Longo's home in Pine City, New York, United States. The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) raided the home after receiving several anonymous complaints about potentially unsafe wildlife housing. Longo was understandably upset over the incident, saying he felt like he was being treated as if he was involved in illegal activities.

Pet's status

Owner expresses concern for seized pet's wellbeing

Along with Peanut, a raccoon named Fred was also seized in the operation. The DEC launched an investigation on the basis of public reports about the illegal keeping of wildlife as pets and possible rabies risks. Longo has since collected nearly 20,000 signatures in favor of Peanut's return and has hired a legal team for help.

Backstory

Peanut's journey from rescue to internet fame

Longo rescued Peanut seven years ago after seeing his mother get hit by a car. After an unsuccessful attempt to release him into the wild, Longo decided to keep Peanut indoors as he lacked survival skills. Peanut gained internet fame through videos of his playful interactions with Longo's cat. His Instagram account has him dressed in various costumes and doing different activities.

Compliance efforts

Longo's efforts to comply with wildlife regulations

Despite knowing it's illegal to own a wild animal without a license in New York, Longo was working on certifying Peanut as an educational animal. He expressed willingness to comply with regulations: "If we're not following the rules, guide us in the right direction to follow the rules." Fred the raccoon had been with Longo for only a few months as he aimed to rehabilitate and release him back into the wild.