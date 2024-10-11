Summarize Simplifying... In short Saira Banu, from her hospital bed, nostalgically recalled her "wonderfully chaotic" wedding to Dilip Kumar 58 years ago.

Despite the unexpected crowd and food shortage, the joy of the occasion was paramount.

Banu humorously noted that their wedding was a simple affair with her lehenga stitched locally and no time for printed invitations, adding that given more time, her mother would have made it a grand event.

Saira Banu is currently hospitalized in Mumbai

Saira Banu hospitalized; pens heartfelt note on 58th wedding anniversary

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:25 pm Oct 11, 202405:25 pm

What's the story Veteran Bollywood actor Saira Banu is undergoing treatment at a Mumbai hospital. The reason for her hospitalization is not known. However, on Friday, she took to Instagram from her hospital bed to celebrate her 58th wedding anniversary with late husband and legendary actor Dilip Kumar. Sharing a recent photo of herself in the hospital and some throwback pictures with Kumar, she penned an emotional note reminiscing about their wedding day and life together.

'A nostalgic reminisce from the hospital bed...'

In her Instagram post, Banu wrote, "A nostalgic reminisce from the hospital bed of my dream wedding 58 years ago." She also shared that it has been three years since she last experienced Kumar's physical presence. However, she finds strength in his essence which continues to show up. "Recently, I was severely unwell and had to be admitted to the hospital...the same room, the same bed where Sahib spent days and nights recovering from his illness."

Banu reflected on her wedding day with Kumar

Banu also looked back at their wedding day, calling it "wonderfully chaotic." She shared that their nikaah was originally scheduled for November but Kumar chose to fast-track it. The actor remembered how Kumar's baraat drew a sea of fans, making it a surprisingly crowded affair. Despite the madness and even a food shortage at the superstar's wedding, she stressed the happiness of the occasion was overpowering.

'Our wedding was wonderfully chaotic'

Further, Banu also shared some intimate details about their wedding day. "Our wedding, as beautiful as it was, was wonderfully chaotic. It was nothing extravagant. My wedding lehenga was stitched at a local darzi's shop, we didn't even have time to print our wedding invitations as everything happened so quickly." She also humorously added that had they had more time for preparations, her mother would have turned it into a grand affair with designers and jewelers.