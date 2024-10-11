Summarize Simplifying... In short Veteran actor Shabana Azmi is set to receive the 'Excellence in Cinema Award' at the 2024 MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, celebrating her five-decade-long career.

Shabana Azmi to receive 'Excellence in Cinema Award' at MAMI

By Tanvi Gupta 02:53 pm Oct 11, 2024

What's the story The Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) has announced that veteran actor Shabana Azmi will be honored with the Excellence in Cinema Award at the 2024 MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. The prestigious award recognizes her remarkable career spanning five decades. This comes after the International Film Festival of South Asia (IFFSA) Toronto 2024 announced they will honor Azmi's five-decade career in its 13th edition, scheduled for October 10-20.

Azmi's journey to be discussed in a masterclass

After the award ceremony, a masterclass will be held on October 19 with National Award-winning actor Vidya Balan. The session will offer an insight into Azmi's journey and experiences over her five-decade-long career in the film industry. The actor has made significant contributions to both parallel and mainstream cinema, with memorable performances in critically acclaimed films like Arth, Swami, Sparsh, Mandi, Masoom, Ek Din Achanak, Godmother, Earth, and Fire.

Festival director expressed privilege to honor Azmi

Festival Director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur said he was privileged to honor an iconic actor like Azmi. He said, "Her remarkable versatility and extraordinary body of work over 50 years, beginning with her award-winning debut in Ankur in 1974, has enriched the fabric of Indian cinema with some of the most memorable women characters." "MAMI had the distinct pleasure of honoring her in 1999 for her remarkable contributions over 25 years, and we are fortunate to celebrate her golden jubilee."

MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024: A celebration of world cinema

The 2024 MAMI Mumbai Film Festival will be held from October 18 to October 24. The six-day affair promises to be a celebration of world cinema, community, creativity, and culture. It will feature a line-up of over 110 films in over 50 languages, including feature films and non-features in all genres from around the world. Payal Kapadia's critically acclaimed film, All We Imagine As Light, will open the festival and will finally be released in India in November.