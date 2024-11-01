Video shows gunfire outside singer AP Dhillon's Canada house
A video has emerged showing several rounds of gunfire outside the house of Punjabi singer AP Dhillon in Vancouver, Canada. The incident, which occurred on September 2, also saw two vehicles being torched. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has taken responsibility for this attack, saying it was a revenge for Dhillon featuring Bollywood actor Salman Khan in a music video.
Suspect arrested, warrant issued in Dhillon shooting case
In relation to the incident, Canadian police have arrested 25-year-old Abhijeet Kingra from Ontario. Kingra has been charged with arson and discharge of a firearm with intent. He is scheduled to appear in an Ontario court. Further, an arrest warrant has been issued against 23-year-old Vikram Sharma, who is believed to have fled to India after the attack on Dhillon's home.
Dhillon reassures fans, addresses violence in music industry
After the attack, Dhillon took to Instagram to assure his fans that he was safe. He wrote: "I'm safe. My people are safe. Thank you to everyone who reached out. Your support means everything. Peace and love to all." Dhillon, who is known for his unique mix of 80s-style synth-pop with Punjabi music, has taken the global music scene by storm since he moved from Gurdaspur to Canada in 2015.