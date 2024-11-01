Summarize Simplifying... In short Canadian singer AP Dhillon's home was attacked, leading to the arrest of 25-year-old Abhijeet Kingra on charges of arson and firearm discharge.

Another suspect, Vikram Sharma, is believed to have fled to India.

Post-incident, Dhillon assured fans of his safety via Instagram, expressing gratitude for their support. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Two vehicles were torched in the incident

Video shows gunfire outside singer AP Dhillon's Canada house

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:30 am Nov 01, 202410:30 am

What's the story A video has emerged showing several rounds of gunfire outside the house of Punjabi singer AP Dhillon in Vancouver, Canada. The incident, which occurred on September 2, also saw two vehicles being torched. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has taken responsibility for this attack, saying it was a revenge for Dhillon featuring Bollywood actor Salman Khan in a music video.

Legal proceedings

Suspect arrested, warrant issued in Dhillon shooting case

In relation to the incident, Canadian police have arrested 25-year-old Abhijeet Kingra from Ontario. Kingra has been charged with arson and discharge of a firearm with intent. He is scheduled to appear in an Ontario court. Further, an arrest warrant has been issued against 23-year-old Vikram Sharma, who is believed to have fled to India after the attack on Dhillon's home.

Artist's response

Dhillon reassures fans, addresses violence in music industry

After the attack, Dhillon took to Instagram to assure his fans that he was safe. He wrote: "I'm safe. My people are safe. Thank you to everyone who reached out. Your support means everything. Peace and love to all." Dhillon, who is known for his unique mix of 80s-style synth-pop with Punjabi music, has taken the global music scene by storm since he moved from Gurdaspur to Canada in 2015.