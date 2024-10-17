Summarize Simplifying... In short The upcoming season of MTV Hustle, a popular Indian hip-hop competition, will feature judges Raftaar and Ikka Singh, airing on weekends at 7pm on MTV India.

'MTV Hustle' Season 4 premieres on October 19

'MTV Hustle' Season 4: Premiere date, judges, OTT platform

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:10 am Oct 17, 2024

What's the story MTV Hustle, India's biggest rap reality show, is back with its fourth season. The new season promises to bring electrifying performances and cut-throat competition among aspiring rappers. The show has been a major platform for budding rappers looking to become India's next big hip-hop sensation. This season will be available on MTV and JioCinema from Saturday, October 19.

Judges panel

'MTV Hustle' Season 4: Raftaar and Ikka Singh to judge

The judges for the upcoming season of MTV Hustle have been announced. The panel will include Raftaar and Ikka Singh, both of whom are stalwarts of the Indian hip-hop scene. New episodes will air on Saturdays and Sundays at 7:00pm. Since its inception, the show has been airing on MTV India, captivating audiences with its unique mix of talent, creativity, and competition.

Past seasons

A look at the previous seasons of 'MTV Hustle'

MTV Hustle's journey started with its first season which premiered on August 10, 2019. This season had esteemed judges Raftaar, Nucleya, and Raja Kumari, and host Gaelyn Mendonca. Season 2 was launched on September 3, 2022, hosted by Krissann Barretto and judged by the renowned Badshah. Season 3 premiered on October 21 last year with Wicked Sunny and Super Mannik as hosts while Badshah returned as a judge.

Show expansion

'MTV Hustle' expanded its reach with a Tamil edition

In an exciting development during Season 3, Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced the upcoming Tamil edition of the show, MTV Hustle Namma Pettai. This expansion will not only provide opportunities for regional talent but also broaden the show's reach. The announcement was made during Episode 16 of Season 3, marking a significant milestone in the show's history.