Set to premiere on JioCinema on August 14, the series is a BBC Studios production directed by Rohan Sippy and Srijit Mukherjee.

'Shekhar Home' trailer is out!

'Shekhar Home' trailer: Suspense, drama, and Kay Kay-Ranvir's exciting partnership

What's the story Acclaimed actor Kay Kay Menon is set to captivate audiences with his titular role in the new detective drama series, Shekhar Home. The trailer was unveiled on Thursday by JioCinema. Inspired by the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, it features Menon as the Indian counterpart of Sherlock Holmes, while Ranvir Shorey steps into the shoes of his associate Dr. John Watson.

Trailer

The clip features oodles of drama and suspense

The clip, providing a glimpse of the different avatars Menon will undertake while solving cases, is reminiscent of his role of Inderashish from the Netflix anthology Ray. He joins hands with Dr. Saini (Shorey) to open a detective agency to "solve cases and make money," and this quest for truth takes him on an adventurous journey. The trailer conceals more than it reveals, inviting the viewers into the world of crime, suspense, and drama.

Behind the scenes

'Shekhar Home' production details and creative team

Shekar Home is scheduled to premiere on JioCinema on August 14. The series has been produced by BBC Studios and directed by Rohan Sippy and Srijit Mukherjee The show also stars Kirti Kulhari and Rasika Dugal and the latter's part has been equated to Irene Adler. Up next, Menon is slated to be a part of Citadel: Honey Bunny, while Shorey is among the top 5 in Bigg Boss OTT 3.