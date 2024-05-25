Next Article

The new yearly plan offers a better value compared to the monthly subscription

JioCinema announces 'Premium Annual' plan for ₹599: Check benefits

By Akash Pandey 03:01 pm May 25, 202403:01 pm

What's the story JioCinema has discreetly introduced its 'Premium Annual' plan in India. This comes a month after the streaming service launched a monthly subscription plan. The new annual plan offers ad-free video streaming up to 4K resolution, excluding sports and live events. Priced at ₹599, the cost of this annual plan is more competitive than those offered by rival services and the original premium plan which is now discontinued.

Plan details

Subscribers can avail 50% off for first year

JioCinema is also offering an introductory offer that allows customers to avail a 50% discount, reducing the subscription cost to ₹299 for the first year. After this initial period, users will be billed the full amount annually. The plan offers ad-free streaming of premium content from HBO, Paramount, Peacock, and Warner Bros., with an option for offline viewing on one device. It's worth noting that the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) and other sports events will continue to include advertisements.

Plan comparison

Comparing new and old subscription plans

At ₹299, the new 'Premium Annual' plan offers better value than the 'Premium Monthly' plan, which renews at ₹59 per month. The new annual plan is also significantly cheaper than the older annual subscription that was priced at ₹999 and discontinued last month. Last month, JioCinema introduced a 'Family' subscription priced at ₹149 with an introductory offer reducing the first month's price to ₹89.

Market comparison

JioCinema v/s other streaming services

Even at ₹59, JioCinema's monthly subscription is more affordable than Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and Amazon Prime Video. A mobile-only Netflix plan starts at ₹149 a month, while both Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video charge customers a monthly subscription fee of ₹299. Their annual cost is ₹1,499 each. JioCinema is accessible on various platforms like iPhone and Android, Google TV, FireOS, Apple TV and even from a web browser.