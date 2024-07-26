Amitabh Bachchan begins filming for 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' Season 16
Legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has started shooting for the 16th season of the popular quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). The first day of filming was on July 24, as revealed by Bachchan in his blog. In another blog entry on Thursday, he shared his excitement and behind-the-scenes photos, describing the day as a "mix of nerves, apprehension, and tension." To recall, Season 15 ran between August 2023 and December 2023 on Sony TV.
Bachchan's experience with contestants and Mumbai rains
Bachchan also shared his interactions with the contestants, praising their intelligence. He wrote, "The contestants - well - are great many of much superior talent and immense knowledge and grace and our duty then to see they have an enjoyable evening." The actor humorously recounted his journey home after filming, joking about almost needing to swim due to Mumbai's rain-induced traffic.
'Kaun Banega Crorepati' Season 16 retains original format
The new season promises to keep its original format while introducing new interactive segments. A source confirmed to India Today that there were no significant changes implemented overall. The source added, "Bachchan sir, of course, is as excited as always to come back to the KBC set." The show is set to air Monday-Friday at 9 pm from August 12. Bachchan has hosted every season of this long-running show except the third, which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.
Bachchan's latest film success and upcoming projects
In addition to hosting KBC, Bachchan is currently celebrating the success of his latest film, Kalki 2898 AD. The film has grossed ₹1,100 crores worldwide and Bachchan's performance as Ashwatthama has received widespread acclaim. Up next, he is set to star in Vettaiyan, co-starring Rajinikanth and Fahadh Faasil. The film is slated to release later this year and marks Big B's reunion with Rajinikanth after their film Hum in 1991.