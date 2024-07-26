In short Simplifying... In short Orry Awatramani, known for his stint on Bigg Boss Season 17, has sparked social media buzz with a potential Bollywood debut.

Orry, who has openly admitted to his fame influencing his attitude, has hinted at a "digital demise" and a planned comeback.

Orry's Bollywood debut creates buzz online

By Shreya Mukherjee 09:34 am Jul 26, 202409:34 am

What's the story Celebrity influencer Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, has become a trending topic on social media following the leak of a poster hinting at his Bollywood debut. The poster, titled Orryginal-A Story Like Never Before, was initially shared by PVR Cinemas's official account before it was removed. The caption that came with the poster read, "Orry spills it all in #Orryginal! From social media to his big screen debut, watch @orry like never before only at #PVRINOX." What's cooking?

Online reactions

Netizens react to Orry's possible Bollywood debut

The sudden appearance and subsequent removal of the poster ignited a flurry of reactions from netizens. Some speculated it was a PR stunt, with one user commenting, "Alag PR stunt...sahi hai kuch to alag hai (At least it's something different)." Others were less supportive, with comments such as "Lol, flop/disaster hoga please don't waste money on." Orry and PVR-Inox have been mum about the incident.

Fame journey

Orry's journey to fame and plans for 'digital demise'

Orry first gained recognition through his appearance on Bigg Boss Season 17. His television debut significantly increased his popularity. In addition to Bigg Boss, Orry also appeared on Koffee With Karan where he revealed plans for a "digital demise." He stated, "When you see me on paparazzi pages and on screen, that's the story I'm telling...The time has come, anything that goes up, goes down. The brightest star burns out the fastest."

Fame and fall

Orry's relationship with fame and anticipated downfall

Orry has been open about his relationship with fame, admitting that it has influenced his attitude. He confessed, "Yes, the fame is getting to my head, yes, I have an attitude problem now. I think I am better than everyone but I am planning my downfall now." Although he has been plotting his own "digital demise," quite like a scene from a Bollywood movie, Orry also has a "planned comeback" coming up.