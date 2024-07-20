In short Simplifying... In short Actor Varun Dhawan reportedly injured his ribs while filming an upcoming movie directed by his father, David Dhawan.

The film, rumored to be a love triangle, also stars Thakur and Maniesh Paul, and is set to release on October 2, 2025.

The film, rumored to be a love triangle, also stars Thakur and Maniesh Paul, and is set to release on October 2, 2025.

Besides this, Varun's future projects include an action drama "Baby John", and "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" with Janhvi Kapoor.

Varun Dhawan gets injured on the sets of his next film with David Dhawan

Varun Dhawan injures ribs during filming of David's film: Report

By Tanvi Gupta 05:09 pm Jul 20, 2024

What's the story Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur have completed the first shooting schedule of their forthcoming film, directed by David Dhawan. The untitled project has been creating a stir in the industry. Per a Pinkvilla report, the initial filming took place in Mumbai and concluded recently. Now, Varun is set to shift his attention to another upcoming movie, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. He is slated to return to the sets of the David film in November.

On-set incident

Varun sustained injury during the shoot: Report

During the filming, Varun reportedly suffered a rib injury. The severity of the injury remains unknown at this time, leaving fans hoping for his quick recovery. This highly anticipated film will see Varun and Thakur sharing screen space for the first time. To note, the project marks the fourth collaboration between Varun and his father following Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2, and Coolie No. 1.

Production insights

Details about the new David film

The film, produced by Ramesh Taurani under Tips Entertainment, is rumored to be a love triangle. A large set was constructed at Mehboob Studios for the shoot. Alongside Dhawan and Thakur, the film also stars Maniesh Paul and Sreeleela. The release date has been set for October 2, 2025. Earlier, a report suggested that the film is titled Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. However, the makers have not officially confirmed it yet.

Future films

Looking at Varun's upcoming projects

In addition to the David film, Varun has several other projects in the pipeline. He will be seen next in an action drama Baby John—a Hindi remake of the Tamil film Theri. Baby John's release date has been rescheduled from May 31 to December 25. Following this, Dhawan will star in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Janhvi Kapoor, set to hit screens on April 18, 2025. The actor's lineup also includes Citadel: Honey Bunny.