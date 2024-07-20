In short Simplifying... In short Despite facing a $170M lawsuit from Fiona Harvey, who claims she was falsely portrayed as a stalker, the Netflix series 'Baby Reindeer' has bagged 11 Emmy nominations.

Emmy nominations for 'Baby Reindeer' 'slap in face': Real-life Martha

By Tanvi Gupta 04:51 pm Jul 20, 202404:51 pm

What's the story The recent Emmy nominations for Netflix's popular drama, Baby Reindeer, have sparked controversy due to an ongoing lawsuit involving the streaming service and the show's creator, Richard Gadd. Fiona Harvey, a Scottish woman living in London, is suing both parties for "defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and gross negligence." According to her lawyer Richard Roth, Harvey claims that her portrayal in the series is based on "brutal lies," leading to what she describes as "a life-changing tragedy."

Accusations

Roth detailed how Harvey suffered 'life-changing tragedy'

Roth told Daily Mail that Emmy recognition felt like the "latest slap in the face" for Harvey, who has endured a "life-changing tragedy" due to the "lies" depicted in the drama. For context—when Baby Reindeer premiered—Gadd claimed to have disguised the on-screen character Martha—a frenzied stalker. This sparked a hunt for the real-life Martha and it didn't take long for internet sleuths to identify Harvey. While Martha is portrayed as a convicted stalker, Harvey asserts she had no such convictions.

Lawsuit details

Harvey filed a $170M claim against Gadd, Netflix

Harvey's lawyer also revealed that his client has been subjected to public harassment and online death threats since Baby Reindeer aired in April. In response to these alleged defamations and their repercussions, Harvey filed a $170M claim for damages in the Californian District Court last month. The supporting document describes her as "physically weak" and suffering from various emotional and physical ailments due to the purported lies told about her in the show.

Harvey's claims

'A lie designed to attract more viewers': Harvey bashes Gadd

Harvey's legal team has leveled allegations against Gadd, saying, "It is a lie told by Netflix and the show's creator, Richard Gadd, out of greed and lust for fame." "A lie designed to attract more viewers, get more attention, to make more money, and to viciously destroy the life of...Fiona Harvey - an innocent woman defamed by Netflix and Richard Gadd at a magnitude and scale without precedent."

Emmy nominations

Despite the controversy, 'Baby Reindeer' earned 11 Emmy nominations

Despite the ongoing lawsuit, Baby Reindeer has secured 11 Emmy nominations, including one for best limited or anthology series. Gadd, who portrayed the lead character Donny, has been nominated for lead actor in a limited series and recognized in the equivalent writing category. In related news, Nava Mau—who played Teresa—made Emmy history by becoming the first trans woman to be nominated in the supporting actress in a limited or anthology series/movie category.