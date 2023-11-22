Emmy 2023: Vir Das returns to Mumbai, poses for photos

Vir Das is the first Indian comedian to win International Emmy Award for Comedy

Indian stand-up comedian Vir Das scripted history by winning the International Emmy Award for Comedy for his Netflix special, Vir Das: Landing. After the win, the comedian-actor landed in Mumbai on Wednesday, sporting his signature hat, black sunglasses, and a stylish outfit. He posed for the cameras with the coveted trophy.

Other Indian nominees at the Emmy Awards

Joining Das in the Emmy nominations from India were Shefali Shah and Jim Sarbh. Shah was nominated for her performance in Delhi Crime Season 2, while Sarbh received a nod for his role in Rocket Boys. Unfortunately, both actors lost, to Martin Freeman and Karla Souza, respectively. After his win, Das took to Instagram to praise his fellow nominees, saying, "Shefali Shah is a once-in-a-generation talent. Jim Sarbh is well on the same path."

