The 2024 Emmy nominations are out, featuring a diverse range of shows from various OTT platforms.

Drama series nominees include "The Crown" on Netflix and "The Morning Show" on Apple TV+.

Comedy contenders include "Curb Your Enthusiasm" on Max and "Only Murders in the Building" on Hulu.

Limited series nominations feature "Baby Reindeer" on Netflix and "Lessons in Chemistry" on Apple TV+.

Emmy nominations were announced on Wednesday night

OTT destinations of top Emmy 2024 nominees

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:38 pm Jul 18, 202401:38 pm

What's the story The nominations for the 76th Emmy Awards were announced on Wednesday night with several expected titles scoring the most mentions and a few surprises here and there. Here's where you can watch top nominees. The awards night will be streamed live from the Peacock Theatres in Los Angeles on September 15 from 5:00-8:00pm PT and 8:00-11:00pm ET (5:30-8:30am IST on September 16) on ABC.

Drama Series

For the Best Drama Series nominations, many high-profile shows have been selected. Here are the nominees and their OTT houses: The Crown (Netflix) Fallout (Amazon Prime Video) The Gilded Age (Max) The Morning Show (Apple TV+) Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Prime Video) Shōgun (FX) Slow Horses (Apple TV+) 3 Body Problem (Netflix)

Comedy Series

Here are the Best Comedy Series nominees and their OTT houses: Abbott Elementary (ABC) The Bear (FX) Curb Your Enthusiasm (Max) Hacks (Max) Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) Palm Royale (Apple TV+) Reservation Dogs (FX) What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Limited or Anthology Series

Here are the Best Limited or Anthology Series nominees and their OTT houses: Baby Reindeer (Netflix) Fargo (FX) Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+) Ripley (Netflix) True Detective: Night Country (Max)