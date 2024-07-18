OTT destinations of top Emmy 2024 nominees
The nominations for the 76th Emmy Awards were announced on Wednesday night with several expected titles scoring the most mentions and a few surprises here and there. Here's where you can watch top nominees. The awards night will be streamed live from the Peacock Theatres in Los Angeles on September 15 from 5:00-8:00pm PT and 8:00-11:00pm ET (5:30-8:30am IST on September 16) on ABC.
Drama Series
For the Best Drama Series nominations, many high-profile shows have been selected. Here are the nominees and their OTT houses: The Crown (Netflix) Fallout (Amazon Prime Video) The Gilded Age (Max) The Morning Show (Apple TV+) Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Prime Video) Shōgun (FX) Slow Horses (Apple TV+) 3 Body Problem (Netflix)
Comedy Series
Here are the Best Comedy Series nominees and their OTT houses: Abbott Elementary (ABC) The Bear (FX) Curb Your Enthusiasm (Max) Hacks (Max) Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) Palm Royale (Apple TV+) Reservation Dogs (FX) What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Limited or Anthology Series
Here are the Best Limited or Anthology Series nominees and their OTT houses: Baby Reindeer (Netflix) Fargo (FX) Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+) Ripley (Netflix) True Detective: Night Country (Max)