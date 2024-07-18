In short Simplifying... In short The Russo brothers, known for directing blockbuster Avengers films, are in talks to helm the next two installments.

Russo brothers in talks for 'Avengers 5' and 6

Russo brothers in negotiations to direct next two 'Avengers' installments

By Isha Sharma 01:16 pm Jul 18, 202401:16 pm

What's the story Anthony and Joe Russo, known collectively as the Russo brothers, are reportedly in preliminary discussions with Marvel Studios to direct the fifth and sixth films of the Avengers franchise. The Hollywood Reporter states that the director duo, who have previously helmed four of Marvel's most successful and globally popular films, are being considered for these upcoming projects. Their journey with Marvel began in 2014 when they directed Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Marvel legacy

The brothers' Marvel journey and box office success

Following their debut with Captain America: The Winter Soldier, the Russo brothers directed Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. Their films have collectively grossed a whopping $6.681B. Notably, Avengers: Endgame stands as the second highest-grossing movie of all time globally, earning $2.79B. This impressive track record underscores their potential for the upcoming Avengers projects.

Future projects

Upcoming 'Avengers' films underwent changes, release dates revealed

The fifth Avengers movie, initially titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, was set to feature Jonathan Majors as time-travelling villain Kang. However, following his conviction in an assault and harassment case, Marvel severed ties with him. This development has necessitated a new direction for the film which will get a new name and focus. It is scheduled for release on May 1, 2026. The sixth Avengers film is titled Secret Wars and is slated for a May 7, 2027 release.

Career highlights

Russo brothers' pre-Marvel success and recent ventures

Before Marvel, the Russo brothers made a name for themselves through TV comedies such as Arrested Development and Community. In recent years, they have ventured into streaming platforms directing/producing projects like The Gray Man and Extraction for Netflix and Citadel for Amazon Prime Video. They are also set to direct an upcoming movie for Netflix called The Electric State. Their AGBO banner backs other ventures including the best picture Oscar winner Everything Everywhere All at Once.