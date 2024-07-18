In short Simplifying... In short Charlize Theron has revealed that 'The Old Guard 2', delayed due to Netflix's internal changes, is back on track and will be released soon.

The sequel, directed by Victoria Mahoney, will feature new faces Uma Thurman and Henry Golding, alongside the original cast.

Theron, who also produced the film, hinted at a potential third installment, expressing her love for the project and its importance. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Charlize Theron says 'The Old Guard 2' will release 'soon'

Charlize Theron reveals when 'The Old Guard 2' will release

By Isha Sharma 01:07 pm Jul 18, 202401:07 pm

What's the story Hollywood actor Charlize Theron has confirmed the imminent release of the much-awaited sequel to the action drama The Old Guard. The sequel, titled The Old Guard 2, experienced a significant delay due to changes in Netflix's leadership and a halt in post-production. Theron, who reprised her lead role as Andy/Andromache the Scythian, revealed that filming for the sequel concluded approximately two years ago. The first part was released on the streamer in July 2020.

Production challenges

Production delays and strikes pushed back film's release

Theron explained the delay in an interview with Variety, stating, "Netflix went through quite a changeover. We got kind of stuck in that and our post-production shut down, I think, five weeks into it." Despite these setbacks, Theron expressed optimism saying, "They were going through a lot of changes, and I totally understand it. We finally picked it back up and I'm really excited about it. It will come out soon."

Anticipated release

Theron's enthusiasm for 'The Old Guard 2'; chances of threequel

Theron expressed her excitement for the upcoming sequel, stating, "It's really good...It's a really important film to us. I only wanted to do it if we could make it amazing. I really love this movie." In May 2023, The Old Guard producer Marc Evans hinted at a potential third installment, saying, "There's an ending to No. 2 that kind of demands a No. 3, which makes me very happy."

Cast details

'The Old Guard 2' features new and returning cast members

The Old Guard 2 is directed by Victoria Mahoney, with new additions Uma Thurman and Henry Golding joining the returning cast. The sequel will see Kiki Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Veronica Ngo, and Chiwetel Ejiofor reprising their roles from the first film. Theron also served as a producer for the action drama through her company Denver and Delilah, alongside Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger.