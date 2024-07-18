Charlize Theron reveals when 'The Old Guard 2' will release
Hollywood actor Charlize Theron has confirmed the imminent release of the much-awaited sequel to the action drama The Old Guard. The sequel, titled The Old Guard 2, experienced a significant delay due to changes in Netflix's leadership and a halt in post-production. Theron, who reprised her lead role as Andy/Andromache the Scythian, revealed that filming for the sequel concluded approximately two years ago. The first part was released on the streamer in July 2020.
Production delays and strikes pushed back film's release
Theron explained the delay in an interview with Variety, stating, "Netflix went through quite a changeover. We got kind of stuck in that and our post-production shut down, I think, five weeks into it." Despite these setbacks, Theron expressed optimism saying, "They were going through a lot of changes, and I totally understand it. We finally picked it back up and I'm really excited about it. It will come out soon."
Theron's enthusiasm for 'The Old Guard 2'; chances of threequel
Theron expressed her excitement for the upcoming sequel, stating, "It's really good...It's a really important film to us. I only wanted to do it if we could make it amazing. I really love this movie." In May 2023, The Old Guard producer Marc Evans hinted at a potential third installment, saying, "There's an ending to No. 2 that kind of demands a No. 3, which makes me very happy."
'The Old Guard 2' features new and returning cast members
The Old Guard 2 is directed by Victoria Mahoney, with new additions Uma Thurman and Henry Golding joining the returning cast. The sequel will see Kiki Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Veronica Ngo, and Chiwetel Ejiofor reprising their roles from the first film. Theron also served as a producer for the action drama through her company Denver and Delilah, alongside Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger.