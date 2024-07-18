In short Simplifying... In short Actor Justin Long had a brief bout of food poisoning during a trip to Mexico, but found comfort in the care of his partner, Bosworth, and the local medical staff.

Justin Long shares embarrassing food poisoning incident

Justin Long recounts harrowing food poisoning incident in Mexico

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:01 pm Jul 18, 202401:01 pm

What's the story Actor Justin Long, 46, recently opened up about a severe food poisoning incident he experienced during a charity trip to Mexico City. On the July 16 episode of the PIE with Kurt Sutter and Katey Sagal podcast, Long revealed that his condition was so severe that he was forced to defecate in bed next to his wife, actor Kate Bosworth, 41. "I had s--- the bed, and she was in the bed," he stated.

Wife's support

Bosworth's supportive response amid Long's health crisis

Despite the uncomfortable situation, Long expressed his gratitude for Bosworth's supportive and non-judgmental response. He recalled her patiently holding his IV bag and reassuring him that everything was alright. "She was not judging, not making me feel weird or bad," he said. Long added that he felt fortunate and found her caring gaze amid his discomfort quite romantic.

Medical excellence

Long praised medical staff during Mexico trip

Despite falling ill on the day they were scheduled to tour a local hospital, Long's sickness only lasted a day. He commended the medical staff saying, "I actually got to witness firsthand how great these doctors were and the level of excellence at this hospital." Long acknowledged being a direct recipient of the charity Smile Train's funding during his health crisis.

Charity work

Long and Bosworth's ambassadorship with Smile Train

The couple officially announced their ambassadorship with Smile Train in May. They expressed their excitement about the partnership in a joint Instagram post, stating, "This partnership has been months in the making, and we've had the opportunity to see their work firsthand." Long and Bosworth sparked relationship rumors in early 2023, got engaged in March of the same year, and married two months later.