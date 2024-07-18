In short Simplifying... In short Kim Kardashian's demeanor has significantly changed to a more robotic, emotionless state following her traumatic 2016 Paris robbery, according to her sister Khloé.

Kim Kardashian opens up about trauma post 2016 Paris robbery

Kim Kardashian has turned into a 'robot' post-Paris robbery

By Isha Sharma 12:42 pm Jul 18, 202412:42 pm

What's the story Reality TV star Kim Kardashian recently opened up about the enduring psychological impact of the 2016 Paris robbery that she survived. In a recent episode of The Kardashians, the 43-year-old shared her experiences with therapy and how the traumatic incident has shaped her mental health. Kim quoted her therapist saying, "You think calm is your superpower. I think you are so desensitized from trauma that you literally are frozen in fight or flight."

Behavioral shift

Khloé Kardashian suggests Paris robbery altered Kim's behavior

Khloé Kardashian, Kim's sister, suggested that the Paris robbery might be the root cause of her altered behavior. She noted a change in Kim's reactions post-incident, recalling how she used to be more reactive before the robbery. "You were never calm as a teenager, in your 20s. Kim, you were a lunatic." "Everything stopped after you got robbed because you stayed calm in that situation and you even said, 'My calmness is what kept me alive.'"

Emotional impact

Kim expressed concern over excessive calmness

Reflecting on the robbery, Kim acknowledged that her ability to remain calm during the ordeal likely saved her life. However, she expressed concern that this calmness may have gone too far. "But I think I've let it get too calm to where people could take advantage of my calmness or I'm just turning into a full robot with like, no emotion," she said.

Traumatic incident

What happened during the 2016 Paris robbery?

During the 2016 Paris Fashion Week, Kim was robbed at gunpoint by masked men who stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry, including a $4M ring. She first publicly discussed this traumatic event in a 2017 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. During that episode, she recounted how she was dragged across a hotel room and threatened at gunpoint. "I mean, imagine you're like, gun to your head, getting tied up, dragged across a hotel room," she said.