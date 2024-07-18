In short Simplifying... In short Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have recently purchased a new property in the star-studded Sandhu Palace building, becoming neighbors to Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon.

Bollywood stars become neighbors in Mumbai!

Athiya-KL Rahul buy new property, become Alia Bhatt-Kriti Sanon's neighbors

What's the story Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt, Athiya Shetty, and Kriti Sanon have become neighbors in the upscale Pali Hill area of Bandra, Mumbai, reported Times Now. Recently, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul made headlines after purchasing a luxury apartment for ₹20 crore. The couple's new home is located on the ninth floor of Sandhu Palace and measures 3,350 sq ft. This apartment is in close proximity to Bhatt's and Sanon's homes.

Mana Shetty will be designing Rahul-Shetty's home

Just two buildings away from Sandhu Palace is the residence of Ranbir Kapoor and Bhatt. The couple currently resides in a house named Vastu but are often seen visiting their under-construction bungalow, Krishna Raj. Sanon also recently moved into Sandhu Palace, adding to the star-studded neighborhood. Currently, it remains unknown when Rahul and Shetty will shift to their new home, which will be designed by Shetty's mother Mana Shetty.

Know more about the recently acquired property

Per reports, the Sandhu Palace building, in which Shetty-Rahul will stay, has 18 floors in total. Going by the property registration documents from IndexTap.com, the building has received a partial occupation certificate from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Rahul and Shetty paid a stamp duty of ₹1.2 crore and a registration fee of ₹30,000 for the property, which includes four car parking spaces. The transaction transpired on July 15.