'Indian 2' grosses over ₹68 crore in six days

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:26 pm Jul 18, 202412:26 pm

What's the story The Tamil film Indian 2, featuring Kamal Haasan, has garnered over ₹68 crore at the Indian box office within six days of its release. The movie, a sequel to the 1996 film Indian, was released on July 12, 2024. On its opening day, it collected ₹25.6 crore across all languages - Tamil contributing ₹16.5 crore, Hindi adding ₹1.2 crore, and Telugu bringing in ₹7.9 crore.

'Indian 2' continues strong performance at box office

The film's earnings remained consistent after the initial three days. On the second day, Indian 2 raked in ₹18.2 crore, with Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu versions contributing ₹13.7 crore, ₹1.3 crore, and ₹3.2 crore, respectively. The third day saw collections of ₹15.35 crore across all languages - Tamil at ₹11.35 crore, Hindi at ₹1.4 crore, and Telugu at ₹2.6 crore.

'Indian 2' maintains consistent earnings post third day

From the fourth day onwards, Indian 2 maintained a steady earning around the ₹3 crore mark. Specifically, on the fourth and fifth days, it collected ₹3 crore each day across all languages. The sixth-day collection was estimated at around ₹3.1 crore nett in India for all languages. The total earnings so far stand at an impressive sum of over ₹68.25 crore.

'Indian 2' expected to join ₹70-crore club soon

According to a report by Sacnilk, Indian 2 is anticipated to soon join the coveted ₹70-crore club in India. In addition, Lyca Productions, one of the production banners behind Indian 2, recently announced that the film's runtime has been reduced by 12 minutes. The original runtime was 180 minutes and the trimmed version is being presented as a "streamlined edition" for a crisper viewing experience.