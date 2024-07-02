In brief Simplifying... In brief Director Shankar has hinted at a potential collaboration with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, sparking excitement among fans.

Meanwhile, Khan is busy with pre-production for Sujoy Ghosh's action thriller King, set to release in 2025.

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:44 pm Jul 02, 202405:44 pm

What's the story Acclaimed Tamil director Shankar has revealed his interest in a potential future collaboration with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Shankar disclosed that he had previously approached Khan for the role of Chitti in his 2008 superhero film, Robot. However, the plans didn't materialize as Khan was concurrently planning a film in the same genre. "Now, if a script comes in my mind, which is suitable for SRK sir, I will definitely do that," stated Shankar.

Shankar's revelation about a possible future project with King Khan has ignited excitement among fans. They are eagerly anticipating a collaboration between these two cinematic powerhouses. The prospect of blending Shankar's grand cinematic vision with Khan's charismatic screen presence in a future project has generated considerable buzz in the film industry.

In the meantime, Shankar is preparing for the release of his next film, Hindustani 2 (Indian 2). This sequel to his 1996 cult classic Hindustani features Kamal Haasan reprising his role as Senapathy and is set to hit theaters on July 12. On the other hand, Khan is currently involved in pre-production work on Sujoy Ghosh's action thriller King with daughter Suhana Khan, slated for a 2025 release.