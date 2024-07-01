In brief Simplifying... In brief The release of the much-anticipated film 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' (AMKDT), featuring the romantic saga of Devgn and Tabu's characters, has been postponed to July 26 to avoid clashing with Dharma Productions's 'Kill'.

The delay aims to prevent screen-sharing issues that could impact both films and exhibitors.

Now, AMKDT will compete against the Marvel film 'Deadpool & Wolverine'. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'AMKDT' release date pushed back: Reports

'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' release delayed to July 26

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:50 pm Jul 01, 202405:50 pm

What's the story The much-anticipated film Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha (AMKDT), starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, has had its release date pushed back from July 5 to July 26, 2024. While nothing has been officially announced, the news of the changed release date was reported by Pinkvilla. This rescheduling pits AMKDT against the superhero film Deadpool & Wolverine, a Marvel Cinematic Universe installment.

Trade interests

Box office clash and trade considerations behind postponement

The decision to delay AMKDT's release was reportedly made in the larger interest of the trade. It was to clash against Dharma Productions's Kill. A source told Bollywood Hungama, "If Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha releases this Friday, it'll lead to screen-sharing issues and both films will be affected. And the exhibitors, too, would have suffered." The postponement follows a massive opening weekend for Kalki 2898 AD, a sci-fi film featuring Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone.

Anticipated release

Fans await Devgn and Tabu's on-screen romance

Fans eagerly awaiting the love story between Devgn and Tabu's characters, Krishna and Vasudha, in AMKDT will now have to wait a bit longer. The romantic thriller's trailer and a few songs from the soundtrack have already been released. As mentioned, AMKDT was set to compete against debutant Lakshya's action thriller Kill, but now faces competition from the Marvel film Deadpool & Wolverine, featuring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.