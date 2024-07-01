'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' release delayed to July 26
The much-anticipated film Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha (AMKDT), starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, has had its release date pushed back from July 5 to July 26, 2024. While nothing has been officially announced, the news of the changed release date was reported by Pinkvilla. This rescheduling pits AMKDT against the superhero film Deadpool & Wolverine, a Marvel Cinematic Universe installment.
Box office clash and trade considerations behind postponement
The decision to delay AMKDT's release was reportedly made in the larger interest of the trade. It was to clash against Dharma Productions's Kill. A source told Bollywood Hungama, "If Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha releases this Friday, it'll lead to screen-sharing issues and both films will be affected. And the exhibitors, too, would have suffered." The postponement follows a massive opening weekend for Kalki 2898 AD, a sci-fi film featuring Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone.
Fans await Devgn and Tabu's on-screen romance
Fans eagerly awaiting the love story between Devgn and Tabu's characters, Krishna and Vasudha, in AMKDT will now have to wait a bit longer. The romantic thriller's trailer and a few songs from the soundtrack have already been released. As mentioned, AMKDT was set to compete against debutant Lakshya's action thriller Kill, but now faces competition from the Marvel film Deadpool & Wolverine, featuring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.