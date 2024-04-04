Next Article

Box office collection: 'Shaitaan' stands tall amid newbies

What's the story The '90s Bollywood superstars have a different charm and have been ruling the box office to date. Their movies have great openings and the buzz is always at a high. The recently released Shaitaan marked Ajay Devgn's box office dominance and the film has finally slowed down in the fourth week after an illustrious performance. The movie is receiving steep competition from new releases.

Aiming for the ₹150 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Vikas Bahl directorial earned ₹42 lakh (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned ₹140.27 crore in India. The movie received negative reviews from critics but emerged as a viewers' favorite. The cast includes Janki Bodiwala, Anngad Raaj, Jyotika, and R Madhavan, among others. The movie is bankrolled by Devgn and Jio Studios.

