Box office collection: 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' shows miniscule growth

By Aikantik Bag 09:43 am Mar 29, 202409:43 am

What's the story With the Lok Sabha 2024 elections being at the doorstep, films pandering to right-wing nationalist groups are on the rise in Bollywood. The recently released Vinayak Damodar Savarkar biopic titled Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is the newest addition. The movie was slow in the first week but showed negligible growth. The film will be pitted against new releases like Crew.

Box office

Aiming for the Rs. 25 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Randeep Hooda directorial earned Rs. 1.15 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 11.35 crore in India. The film received lukewarm response from critics but Hooda's portrayal of Savarkar has been lauded by all. The cast includes Ankita Lokhande, Amit Sial, Mark Bennington, and Apinderdeep Singh, among others. The project is bankrolled by Zee Studios.

