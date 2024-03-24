Next Article

'Madgaon Express' box office collection: Day 2

Box office: Kunal Kemmu's 'Madgaon Express' picks up pace

By Tanvi Gupta 11:16 am Mar 24, 202411:16 am

What's the story Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut, Madgaon Express, featuring Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary, was released theatrically on Friday, facing off against Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. Despite the competition, Madgaon Express has managed to stay ahead at the box office. While its opening figures weren't impressive, bringing in just Rs. 1.5cr, the comedy flick saw a significant uptick in revenue on its second day (Saturday), raking in Rs. 2.75cr.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment, ME has been receiving favorable reviews from both viewers and critics alike. The film's tagline "Bachpan ke sapne, lag gaye apne," offers audiences a nostalgic trip into childhood dreams, accompanied by humor. Nora Fatehi also has a significant role in the film. Despite its modest beginnings, the film's box office performance is predicted to pick up over the extended Holi weekend.

Collection

In detail: 'ME's occupancy rate and total collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, ME's total collection now stands at Rs. 4.25cr. The film recorded an overall 17.95% occupancy for its Hindi screenings, with the highest turnout during the night shows at 26.62%. This was followed by the evening shows (20.90%). Notably, the comedy caper surpassed the aforementioned historical biopic by a slight margin, which collected Rs. 3.30cr in the same time frame.

Storyline

What is the storyline of 'ME'?

Dodo (Divyenndu), Pratik (Gandhi), and Ayush (Tiwary) embark on their long-awaited trip to Goa. However, their excitement turns to chaos when they stumble upon a substantial cocaine supply in their hotel room. Matters escalate when they realize that local gangsters Kanchan Komdi (portrayed by Chhaya Kadam) and Mendoza (Upendra Limaye) are relentlessly pursuing them for the stash, putting their lives in jeopardy. Read our review here.

Statement

Kemmu discussed his experience directing 'Madgaon Express'

In a conversation with PTI, Kemmu shared his journey of writing and directing ME. He confessed, "I didn't even know this would become a film. This (writing) was just like a practice session for me to see if I can do this." "It was a solitary process...no one knew that I was writing it." Kemmu also mentioned that he penned the film "with the intent that he would play one of the boys." He had a cameo in the film.