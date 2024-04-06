Next Article

By Tanvi Gupta 05:23 pm Apr 06, 2024

What's the story The countdown to Ajay Devgn's much-awaited sports drama Maidaan has begun! Ahead of its release on Wednesday (April 10), director Amit Ravindernath Sharma discussed the casting process for the film, which sees Devgn portraying Syed Abdul Rahim, a celebrated football coach from the late 1950s. Sharma emphasized the importance of casting actors who could not only embody football legends but also demonstrate their physical prowess.

Talent hunt

Sharma's rigorous search for perfect 'Humshakals'

In a conversation with Mid-Day, Sharma revealed his stringent criteria for casting, stating, "I wanted people who can play football, act well, and match the [original players'] physicality to the T." He humorously admitted to making his casting director Vaibhav Vishant's "life hell" with these demands. The term "humshakals," meaning lookalikes in Hindi, was used by Sharma to describe his "ideal candidates for the roles."

Casting process

When the nationwide hunt for 'Maidaan' cast began!

The search began in 2019 and spanned several Indian cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Hoshiarpur, West Bengal, Kerala, and Goa. To recreate the iconic Indian team of the 1950s that included Subimal Chuni Goswami, PK Banerjee, and Tulsidas Balaram, among others, Sharma needed 11 actors, alongside Devgn in the central role, reportedly. After reviewing around 6,000 audition tapes, the final cast was finally locked.

Cast members

Banerjee's insights and advice to Sharma

After a rigorous process, Chaitanya Sharma was chosen to portray Banerjee, while Amartya Ray and Aaman Munshi were cast as the famous Chuni Goswami and Arun Ghosh respectively. Sharma shared an anecdote about Banerjee, who told him, "Whoever you get for my role, he should have big thighs like me." "I wasn't sure if the thighs would be a replica, but the faces match. He came to the Kolkata set, in a wheelchair," the director added.

Forgotten victories

'Maidaan' honors overlooked achievements of Indian football

Sharma expressed regret that the victories of the Indian football team under Rahim's guidance were largely overlooked in India, where cricket dominates. The team clinched gold medals in the 1951 and 1962 Asian Games and reached the semi-finals of the 1956 Summer Olympics. Sharma stated, "Other than football-playing states like Kerala, Goa, and West Bengal, no one knows about the laurels of the 1950s." "Stanley Rous, who was the FIFA chief, gave India the moniker 'Brazil of Asia,'" he added.

Information

Produced by Boney Kapoor and ZEE Studios, the film also features Priya Mani and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared the film with a U/A certificate. The three-hour-long drama will go head-to-head with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's high-octane actioner, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan on Wednesday.