Box office collection: 'Shaitaan' fights for stability in fourth week

What's the story In an era when remakes are not considered commercially lucrative, as most original films are available on OTT, Ajay Devgn is a bonafide superstar who is busting the myth by delivering successful remakes in Bollywood. Shaitaan has earned over ₹140 crore in India and has slowed down in its fourth week. It will bow out next week amid new releases.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Vikas Bahl directorial earned ₹42 lakh (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned ₹140.77 crore in India. The movie received negative reviews from critics but emerged as a viewers' favorite. The cast includes Janki Bodiwala, R Madhavan, Anngad Raaj, and Jyotika, among others. The project is bankrolled by Devgn.

