Next Article

Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune: Part Two' was released on March 1

Denis Villeneuve, Legendary collaborate for two projects, including 'Dune 3'

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 10:17 am Apr 05, 202410:17 am

What's the story Acclaimed director Denis Villeneuve is reportedly negotiating his next cinematic venture following the success of Dune: Part Two. According to Variety, Villeneuve is discussing with Legendary to adapt Annie Jacobsen's Pulitzer Prize-nominated book Nuclear War: A Scenario into a film. Legendary has confirmed its collaboration with Villeneuve on the third installment of the Dune series.

Adaptation

Villeneuve's potential involvement in 'Nuclear War: A Scenario'

Legendary has secured the rights to transform Jacobsen's nonfiction book into a feature film. Villeneuve is currently in discussions with the studio about potentially producing, adapting, and possibly directing this project. His production partner, Tanya Lapointe, is also expected to join him in this endeavor. The book delves into a hypothetical nuclear war scenario based on exclusive interviews with experts.

Box office

Looking at 'Dune: Part Two's box office success

Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two continues to impress at the box office, earning $630M worldwide so far. The sequel, featuring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and other Hollywood stars, is currently 2024's highest-grossing film. In this installment of the saga, Chalamet's character Paul Atreides fulfills his prophesied role as the chosen one and seeks vengeance against those who destroyed his family.

Portfolio

Jacobsen's notable works and Villeneuve's representation

Jacobsen's Nuclear War: A Scenario was released on March 26. Apart from this book, she is known for several other notable works such as Area 51, Operation Paperclip, The Pentagon's Brain, Phenomena, Surprise, Kill Vanish, and First Platoon. She has also written and produced TV shows such as Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan. Both Villeneuve and Jacobsen are represented by the Creative Artists Agency (CAA).

About the book

About 'Nuclear War: A Scenario'

Jacobsen's book will capture the possibilities of what happens after a nuclear war. According to its synopsis, it "explores a ticking-clock scenario about what would happen in the event of a nuclear war, based on dozens of exclusive new interviews with military and civilian experts who built the weapons and have been privy to the response plans and have been responsible for those decisions should they have needed to be made."