Next Article

'Madgaon Express' box office collection

Box office collection: 'Madgaon Express' to retire from theaters soon

By Aikantik Bag 10:07 am Apr 05, 202410:07 am

What's the story Bollywood travel comedy is a subgenre that has been loved by viewers over the years. It has also set a standard of travel goals for the youth. Paying a tribute to Dil Chahta Chai, Excel Entertainment bankrolled Madgaon Express. The movie was earning decently during opening week but has been unable to hold the momentum amid newer releases.

Box office

Crucial weekend lies ahead

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Kunal Kemmu directorial earned ₹41 lakh (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned ₹19.16 crore in India. The film received favorable reviews from critics and viewers. The cast includes Avinash Tiwary, Pratik Gandhi, Chhaya Kadam, Upendra Limaye, and Divyenndu, among others. The movie is bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post