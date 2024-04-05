Next Article

Box office collection: 'Aadujeevitham' experiences dip but stands tall

What's the story Malayalam movies are all about their rich content and the newly released Aadujeevitham is a testament to it. The film was in the making for 16 years and the makers have produced a brilliant piece of art. On the commercial front, the survival drama is struggling for gradual momentum but has been able to stay afoot in the first week.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Blessy directorial earned ₹3.25 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned ₹47.1 crore in India. The movie received brilliant reviews from critics and viewers. Prithviraj Sukumaran's performance has been lauded by all. The cast includes Amala Paul, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Shobha Mohan, KR Gokul, Talib Al Balushi, and Robin Das, among others.

