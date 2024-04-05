Next Article

Box office collection: 'Crew' holds the reins commercially

By Aikantik Bag 09:54 am Apr 05, 202409:54 am

What's the story It is not every day that a female-led heist comedy becomes a money spinner in Bollywood. In the recent past, the industry has helmed some great women-led dramas which have proved to be successful at the box office too. The recently released movie Crew has held the fort quite strong in its first week and will aim to shift gears over the weekend.

Box office

Inching closer to the Rs. 50 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Rajesh Krishnan directorial earned ₹3 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned ₹43.75 crore in India. The movie received rave reviews from critics and viewers across the spectrum. The cast includes Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, and Saswata Chatterjee, among others. The project is bankrolled by Ektaa Kapoor.

